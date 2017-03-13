PAPD: Woman hit with gun during law f...

PAPD: Woman hit with gun during law firm robbery

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Port Arthur police are searching for three men who reportedly hit a woman in the head with a gun during a robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Arthur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16) Wed interested 3
News Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06) Wed interested 14
Curious Guest Mar 1 Titherward 1
fernando espinoza Feb 15 Nederland dancer 2
Lani Toguchi Dec '16 Happy 2
News New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06) Dec '16 Clayton Bigsby 24
Nikki's Lounge Nov '16 oilfield winner 1
See all Port Arthur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Arthur Forum Now

Port Arthur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Arthur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Port Arthur, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC