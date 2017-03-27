Nova, Borealis, Total Petrochemicals to form ethylene, polyethylene JV
Key aspects of the proposed JV include the construction of a new 2.2 billion lb capacity ethylene cracker in Port Arthur, Tex.; and the construction of a new 1.35 billion lb capacity polyethylene resin unit in Bayport, Tex. Chemical makers Nova Chemicals Corporation and Borealis AG are forming a joint venture with energy provider Total Petrochemicals that will include building two new chemical production facilities in Texas.
