Nova, Borealis, Total Petrochemicals to form ethylene, polyethylene JV

Key aspects of the proposed JV include the construction of a new 2.2 billion lb capacity ethylene cracker in Port Arthur, Tex.; and the construction of a new 1.35 billion lb capacity polyethylene resin unit in Bayport, Tex. Chemical makers Nova Chemicals Corporation and Borealis AG are forming a joint venture with energy provider Total Petrochemicals that will include building two new chemical production facilities in Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canadian Plastics Magazine.