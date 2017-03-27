MSP Fleet Adds Liberty Passion

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao delivered remarks March 3 in Beaumont, Texas, as the SIU-crewed car carrier Liberty Passion formally was welcomed into American-flag registry. SIU President Michael Sacco also spoke at a related event immediately afterward.

