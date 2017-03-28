Galerie Frank Elbaz Presents Paris Texas

What is it about the scale, sites, and sounds of the open road that has made it an object of continuing fascination for contemporary art? The exhibition PARIS TEXAS takes its cue from key scenes in the celebrated 1984 film Paris, Texas by German avant-garde filmmaker Wim Wenders. PARIS TEXAS explores the modernist fascination with things like deserts, towering concrete overpasses, drive-in banks, billboards, and stripclubs.

