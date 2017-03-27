France's Total invests in US$1.7b Texas energy site
French energy company Total SA is launching a multibillion-dollar petrochemical joint venture in Texas as it tries to profit from the "business-friendly environment" under the current United States administration. The plan announced Monday in Paris is the company's largest-ever investment in petrochemicals, and part of its strategy to benefit from cheap shale gas in the US and President Donald Trump's support for the energy industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Wed
|Mel
|75
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|Mar 27
|Dracul the Dragon
|2
|Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16)
|Mar 15
|interested
|3
|Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06)
|Mar 15
|interested
|14
|Curious Guest
|Mar 1
|Titherward
|1
|fernando espinoza
|Feb '17
|Nederland dancer
|2
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec '16
|Happy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC