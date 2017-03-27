France's Total invests in US$1.7b Tex...

France's Total invests in US$1.7b Texas energy site

French energy company Total SA is launching a multibillion-dollar petrochemical joint venture in Texas as it tries to profit from the "business-friendly environment" under the current United States administration. The plan announced Monday in Paris is the company's largest-ever investment in petrochemicals, and part of its strategy to benefit from cheap shale gas in the US and President Donald Trump's support for the energy industry.

