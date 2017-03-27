France's Total invests in Texas energy sites
French energy company Total SA is launching a multi-billion-dollar petrochemical joint venture in Texas as it tries to profit from the "business-friendly environment" under the current administration. Total announced in Paris on Monday that it is partnering with chemical companies Borealis and Nova to build two new units on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
