Former Baylor Tight End Tre'Von Armstead arrested ona
Former Baylor Tight End Tre'Von Armstead, who was arrested earlier in March for pushing a woman in front of a Las Vegas hotel, has been arrested again -- this time on a sexual assault warrant. Armstead was arrested at 9:28 a.m. in Port Arthur, according to a representative at the Jefferson County Jail.
