Former Baylor Tight End Tre'Von Armst...

Former Baylor Tight End Tre'Von Armstead arrested ona

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: KBMT

Former Baylor Tight End Tre'Von Armstead, who was arrested earlier in March for pushing a woman in front of a Las Vegas hotel, has been arrested again -- this time on a sexual assault warrant. Armstead was arrested at 9:28 a.m. in Port Arthur, according to a representative at the Jefferson County Jail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KBMT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Arthur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform Mar 24 RLT 1
News Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16) Mar 15 interested 3
News Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06) Mar 15 interested 14
Curious Guest Mar 1 Titherward 1
fernando espinoza Feb '17 Nederland dancer 2
Lani Toguchi Dec '16 Happy 2
News New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06) Dec '16 Clayton Bigsby 24
See all Port Arthur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Arthur Forum Now

Port Arthur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Arthur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Port Arthur, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,011 • Total comments across all topics: 279,854,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC