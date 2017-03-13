Crude Oil Prices Tank, Long Oil Thesi...

Crude Oil Prices Tank, Long Oil Thesis Full Of Holes

Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: Seeking Alpha

The speech by Saudi Energy Minister, Khalid Al-Falih, yesterday combined with soaring crude imports from Saudi Arabia and record crude oil stocks in the U.S., put a spike in the bullish case for those expecting $60 to $80 oil in 2017, based on "irrational exuberance or wishful thinking." Prices tanked more than 5% and broke out of the tight range in which it had been trading, as the market awaited data on how OPEC's cutback would affect supplies.

