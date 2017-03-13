Crude Oil Prices Tank, Long Oil Thesis Full Of Holes

The speech by Saudi Energy Minister, Khalid Al-Falih, yesterday combined with soaring crude imports from Saudi Arabia and record crude oil stocks in the U.S., put a spike in the bullish case for those expecting $60 to $80 oil in 2017, based on "irrational exuberance or wishful thinking." Prices tanked more than 5% and broke out of the tight range in which it had been trading, as the market awaited data on how OPEC's cutback would affect supplies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.