Coast Guard evacuates man with broken leg, arm from offshore supply vessel near Sabine Pass
A 45-year-old man who fell and broke an arm and a leg on an offshore supply vessel Wednesday was transported by the Coast Guard to Station Sabine for medical treatment. The boat was about 14 miles off the Texas Point Wildlife Refuge, according to a news release from the Coast Guard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GOP failed us on Healthcare Reform
|11 hr
|RLT
|1
|Former Orange Co. sheriff's detective charged w... (Aug '16)
|Mar 15
|interested
|3
|Port Arthur Police Officer Arrested for Assault... (Jul '06)
|Mar 15
|interested
|14
|Curious Guest
|Mar 1
|Titherward
|1
|fernando espinoza
|Feb '17
|Nederland dancer
|2
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec '16
|Happy
|2
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC