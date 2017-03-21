Alleged kidnapping victim reuniteda Read Story Elizabeth Jimenez

Alleged kidnapping victim reuniteda R...

Alleged kidnapping victim reuniteda Elizabeth Jimenez

Friday Mar 17

A Southeast Texas family is breathing a sigh of relief, following the alleged kidnapping of a three-month-old who was found safe in a Beaumont neighborhood. Beaumont Police confirm officers were working a possible kidnapping near the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Avenue A around 2 a.m. Friday.

Port Arthur, TX

