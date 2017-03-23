2nd former Baylor player arrested this week on sex charge
A McLennan County grand jury earlier indicted Chatman along with another former player, 22-year-old Tre'Von Armstead , who was arrested Wednesday near his hometown of Port Arthur, Texas. The Waco Tribune-Herald reports both men were named in a 2013 Waco police report alleging they sexually assaulted the same woman, also a Baylor student, that year.
