Woman accused of hitting PAPD officer arrested
A woman accused of hitting a Port Arthur Police officer with her car while evading arrest has turned herself in at the Jefferson County Correctional Facility, according to city spokeswoman Risa Carpenter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|travis family murder (Jun '08)
|Feb 20
|BlackMarket
|35
|travel on I-10 thru Vidor--how can I by-pass th... (Apr '06)
|Feb 17
|CeCe
|9
|Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10)
|Feb 16
|been there and li...
|5
|fernando espinoza
|Feb 15
|Nederland dancer
|2
|Orangefield shooting leaves 18-year-old dead (Oct '07)
|Feb 7
|So sad
|45
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec '16
|Happy
|2
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC