Were you 'Seen' at Port Arthur's Mardi Gras?
Festivities continued throughout the afternoon along Procter Street in downtown Port Arthur, with revelers enjoying food, music, entertainment, boxing, children's rides, and the parade of elaborately costumed Krewe royalty, who stopped for photos as they tossed beads and trinkets to the crowd that lined the route.
