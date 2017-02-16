Teacher accused in 'spit' incident resigns
A teacher at Beaumont Pathways Learning Center resigned Thursday after an incident in which she was accused of spitting at a student.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|MoneyPhart
|1,116
|Robert "bobby"Holland (May '10)
|12 hr
|been there and li...
|5
|fernando espinoza
|Wed
|Nederland dancer
|2
|Orangefield shooting leaves 18-year-old dead (Oct '07)
|Feb 7
|So sad
|45
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan '17
|peaver
|73
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec '16
|Happy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC