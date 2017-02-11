Savage accelerates growth with purchase of Settoon Towing's Liquid Bulk assets

Savage Inland Marine, LLC, a subsidiary of Savage Companies, has agreed to purchase marine assets from Settoon Towing, LLC's Liquid Bulk division that include 35 towboats and 63 liquid tank barges with a total capacity of nearly two million barrels. The purchase does not include Settoon Towing's Gathering & Storage and Logistics & Vessel Management business lines.

