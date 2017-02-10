Grady jury indicts attacker of PA pol...

Grady jury indicts attacker of PA police officer

Wednesday Feb 8

Joal Riley was booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on Monday for aggravated assault of a public servant.

