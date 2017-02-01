Game wardens hunt down poachers shooting ducks on the Neches River
Exam. - Jan. 30, 2017, Duck.jpg The duck season closed this past Sunday at sundown, and based on reports here in Southeast Texas, it was a pretty run for most hunters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec '16
|Happy
|2
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|6
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec '16
|Rachelle1967
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC