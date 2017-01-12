Warrant issued for suspect in Mansfie...

Warrant issued for suspect in Mansfield area job scam

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Investigators have identified a suspect in a job scam in the Mansfield area that victimized hundreds in the area a few months ago. A warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Alvin Dewayne Howard of Mansfield, also known as "Rudy" Howard, charging him with felony theft exceeding $30,000.00.

