Warrant issued for suspect in Mansfield area job scam
Investigators have identified a suspect in a job scam in the Mansfield area that victimized hundreds in the area a few months ago. A warrant has been issued for 32-year-old Alvin Dewayne Howard of Mansfield, also known as "Rudy" Howard, charging him with felony theft exceeding $30,000.00.
