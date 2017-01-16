Two men from Orange arrested in connection to Port Arthur murder
Rasheed Edwards was shot to death in a motel parking lot December 29 at the Baymont Hotel off of State Highway 73 in Port Arthur. The first suspect, Antonio Lovell Richard, 24, was arrested January 9 in Oakdale, Louisiana on a murder warrant with the assistance of the Allen Parish Sheriff's Office where he is currently being held.
