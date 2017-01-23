Trump's approval of Keystone XL could bolster SETX economy
The Trump administration on Tuesday revived plans for the Keystone XL pipeline, a link that would send more tar sands oil from Alberta, Canada, to Southeast Texas terminals and to local refineries that consume more than a million barrels a day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|TemperaturePharts
|1,064
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec 27
|Happy
|2
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|6
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec '16
|Rachelle1967
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC