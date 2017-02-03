Train derailment reported in Port Art...

Train derailment reported in Port Arthur, traffic through Sabine Pass delayed

Friday Jan 27

The City of Port Arthur announced that a train derailment caused backed up traffic, on Friday, near the 2100 block of Highway 87 in Port Arthur.

