Train derailment reported in Port Arthur, traffic through Sabine Pass delayed
The City of Port Arthur announced that a train derailment caused backed up traffic, on Friday, near the 2100 block of Highway 87 in Port Arthur.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec '16
|Happy
|2
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|6
|Nikki's Lounge
|Nov '16
|oilfield winner
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC