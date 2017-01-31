Port Arthur man pleads guilty to federal wire frauda
A Port Arthur Man has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges in connection with a scheme that defrauded the families of federal inmates. BEAUMONT, Texas A 48-year-old Port Arthur, Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today.
