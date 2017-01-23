Port Arthur council wants more feedback before picking new logo
The Port Arthur City Council will wait to choose a new logo and slogan to replace the city's 40-year-old design until after the city gets more feedback from residents.A rebranding committee worked with Port Neches-based design firm e.Sullivan Advertising & Design to create possible new logos and slogans.The implementation of a new logo could ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
