Ozen grad Whitney Valcin finds success in film industry
The Port Arthur native and 2004 Ozen graduate is now living in Los Angeles working as a producer and casting director in film and television, a career that launched when she landed in Adrienne Lott's classroom in the 10th grade.For two years, she taught at the Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies, working with the charter school's students on ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|38 min
|Bubba Gump
|1,008
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec 27
|Happy
|2
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec 22
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec 14
|Rachelle1967
|1
|I need to commit suicide soon
|Dec '16
|1Victorious365
|4
|Nikki's Lounge
|Nov '16
|oilfield winner
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC