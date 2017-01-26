Incumbents crowd ballots on first day of filing in Southeast Texas

More than a dozen incumbents - including Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames - wasted little time starting their re-election bids on Wednesday, filing on the first day for the May 6 municipal elections.All but four of the 17 candidates who filed for office in Jefferson, Hardin and Orange counties are incumbents, including almost half of Beaumont and Port ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.