Incumbents crowd ballots on first day...

Incumbents crowd ballots on first day of filing in Southeast Texas

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

More than a dozen incumbents - including Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames - wasted little time starting their re-election bids on Wednesday, filing on the first day for the May 6 municipal elections.All but four of the 17 candidates who filed for office in Jefferson, Hardin and Orange counties are incumbents, including almost half of Beaumont and Port ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Arthur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 18 hr CountryPharts 1,068
News Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11) Jan 21 Ian Root 2
The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07) Jan 13 peaver 73
Lani Toguchi Dec 27 Happy 2
News New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06) Dec '16 Clayton Bigsby 24
News Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East... Dec '16 Waco1910 6
News Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen... Dec '16 Rachelle1967 1
See all Port Arthur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Arthur Forum Now

Port Arthur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Arthur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
 

Port Arthur, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,213 • Total comments across all topics: 278,301,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC