Homeowner runs into sliding door duri...

Homeowner runs into sliding door during robbery, suffers lacerations

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

The victim of a Port Arthur house robbery suffered from minor lacerations when trying to reenter his home Sunday night, according to a press release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Arthur Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lani Toguchi Dec 27 Happy 2
News New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06) Dec 22 Clayton Bigsby 24
News Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East... Dec 21 Waco1910 6
News Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen... Dec 14 Rachelle1967 1
I need to commit suicide soon Dec 6 1Victorious365 4
Nikki's Lounge Nov '16 oilfield winner 1
fernando espinoza Nov '16 bartender 1
See all Port Arthur Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Arthur Forum Now

Port Arthur Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Arthur Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Port Arthur, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,960 • Total comments across all topics: 277,540,736

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC