Freestanding emergency rooms get bum rap
Pictured is the facade of the Golden Triangle Emergency Center in Port Arthur. The Beaumont Emergency Center is one of the many freestanding emergency rooms that have appeared in the last few years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec 27
|Happy
|2
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec 22
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec 14
|Rachelle1967
|1
|I need to commit suicide soon
|Dec 6
|1Victorious365
|4
|Nikki's Lounge
|Nov '16
|oilfield winner
|1
|fernando espinoza
|Nov '16
|bartender
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC