Ex-detective in Texas gets prison for money laundering
A former detective with a Southeast Texas sheriff's office must serve a year and a day in federal prison for money laundering in a public housing scheme. Chad Wayne Hogan of Orange was sentenced Tuesday in Beaumont.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brownsville Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Smoke in Cockpit; Emerency Landing in Beaumont (Jun '11)
|Jan 21
|Ian Root
|2
|The Uncle Willie Show (Apr '07)
|Jan 13
|peaver
|73
|Lani Toguchi
|Dec '16
|Happy
|2
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec '16
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec '16
|Waco1910
|6
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec '16
|Rachelle1967
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC