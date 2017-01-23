Born Jan. 19: Janis Joplin
Janis Joplin, born Jan. 19, 1943, in Port Arthur, Texas, found fame at a young age as a passionate blues and rock singer. With her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence, she first made her mark in 1967 with the band Big Brother and the Holding Company during an appearance at the Monterey Pop Festival, and with her lead vocals on the group's first studio album.
