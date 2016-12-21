Walgreens Launches 2016-17 Flu Index

Walgreens announces it has launched its first Flu Index for the 2016-17 season, a weekly report that ranks the top markets and states for flu activity in the U.S. This year's Flu Index will include Puerto Rico for the first time. Now in its third year, the Walgreens Flu Index is compiled using the drugstore chain's weekly retail prescription data for antiviral medications used to treat influenza across Walgreens locations nationwide and in Puerto Rico.

