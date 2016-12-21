Victim recovering after shooting at P...

Victim recovering after shooting at Port Arthur gas station

Thursday Read more: KBMT

Port Arthur Police Department confirmed a suspect with a rifle shot a man at the Raceway gas station on Memorial Boulevard. According to police, the victim told officers he was inside of his vehicle with his child and wife when a suspect began firing a rifle at his vehicle.

