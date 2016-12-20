Groves family files civil suit in tanker death
The family of a Groves man killed while cleaning an industrial tank in Port Arthur in October is suing two companies for negligence and wrongful death, according to a filing in Jefferson County District Court earlier this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Port Arthur Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lani Toguchi
|Tue
|Happy
|2
|New Movie to Begin Filming in Beaumont (Jun '06)
|Dec 22
|Clayton Bigsby
|24
|Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East...
|Dec 21
|Waco1910
|6
|Baptist Hospital in Orange discontinues emergen...
|Dec 14
|Rachelle1967
|1
|I need to commit suicide soon
|Dec 6
|1Victorious365
|4
|Nikki's Lounge
|Nov '16
|oilfield winner
|1
|fernando espinoza
|Nov '16
|bartender
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Arthur Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC