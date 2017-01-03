Armed robbery of K.C.'s Game room on ...

Armed robbery of K.C.'s Game room on Twin City Highway

Sunday Dec 25 Read more: KBMT

At approximately 12:16a.m Sunday morning, Officers from Port Arthur Police Department responded to a call of an armed robbery at 3433 Twin City highway. A man had walked out to his vehicle from K.C.'s Game room when he was approached by 3 male subjects.

