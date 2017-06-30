Woman gets prison after bestiality selfies, sex with teen

A sicko Washington woman was sentenced to prison this week for having sexual relations with a 15-year-old boy as well as her pet pooch - and taking selfies of the disturbing acts, according to a report. Deanna Marie Wilson, 42, of Port Angeles had pleaded guilty to possessing depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and first-degree animal cruelty with sexual contact, the Peninsula Daily News reported .

