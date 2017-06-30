Lacey puts on its dancing shoes for s...

Lacey puts on its dancing shoes for summer

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: The Olympian

Washington State lawmakers, state workers and social service agencies are all keeping a close eye on the Washington Legislature's third special session to reach an agreement on a budget and avoid a partial government shutdown. a A Bellevue girl, with the help of her family, posts a video about the bullying after pleas to teachers and school fail to deter harassment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bonnie Lynn Palmer 21 hr Timber 3
Retiring to Port Angeles Jul 2 armacoonsum 1
News McCauley takes job with Jefferson County Jun 30 Sharon Loesser 2
Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08) Jun 28 PA resident 44
News Donations sought for repairs to tall ship Hawai... Jun 28 Sandor McCluskey 2
News Port Townsend paper mill already below carbon c... (Jan '16) Jun 22 David Eubanks 2
News A second home: R2AK coming soon Jun 22 David Eubanks 1
See all Port Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Angeles Forum Now

Port Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Port Angeles, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,484 • Total comments across all topics: 282,254,804

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC