Cruise ship stroke victim in Canadian waters gets airlifted to Port Angeles

A U. S. Coast Guard helicopter aircrew from Port Angeles airlifted a passenger from the cruise ship MS Amsterdam off the coast of Tofino, British Columbia, June 18, 2017. Moments before their race start AH-1 Cobra helicopter pilot Brian Reynolds buzzes eventual winner Bill Braack in his Smoke & Thunder Jet Car during the 19th Annual Olympic Air Show Sunday at the Olympia Regional Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.