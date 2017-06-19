Coast Guard airlifts man with stroke symptoms from Seattle-bound cruise ship

A U. S. Coast Guard helicopter aircrew from Port Angeles airlifted a passenger from the cruise ship MS Amsterdam off the coast of Tofino, British Columbia, June 18, 2017. A U. S. Coast Guard helicopter aircrew from Port Angeles airlifted a passenger from the cruise ship MS Amsterdam off the coast of Tofino, British Columbia, June 18, 2017.

