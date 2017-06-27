Baseball great Julio Cruz to swing th...

Baseball great Julio Cruz to swing through Wenatchee

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Wenatchee World

Baseball great Julio Cruz - who held the Mariners' base-stealing record for 25 years - will be in Wenatchee all day Thursday for appearances at a number of venues, including that night's AppleSox game against the Port Angeles Lefties. Sponsored by the Chelan County PUD, "Julio Cruz Day in Chelan County" will launch at 9 a.m. at Paul Thomas Sr. Field with the Mariners' former second For as little as 27 cents a day, you can have complete access to all the local news, photos and video content from North Central Washington's primary news source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donations sought for repairs to tall ship Hawai... 11 hr Jeremy Franks 1
News Port Townsend paper mill already below carbon c... (Jan '16) Jun 22 David Eubanks 2
News A second home: R2AK coming soon Jun 22 David Eubanks 1
News 100 years ago in Port Townsend: Movie brings ba... (Sep '16) Jun 22 David Eubanks 2
News McCauley takes job with Jefferson County Jun 20 gary beasely 1
Review: Tiny Bubbles Pet Store (Aug '09) Apr '17 jason mckellard 8
Elizabeth Inman/ James Inman Mar '17 Glen Heath 1
See all Port Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Angeles Forum Now

Port Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Port Angeles, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,822 • Total comments across all topics: 282,080,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC