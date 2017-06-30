AppleSox triumph in wild 8-7 comeback over Lefties
On a night when the AppleSox honored original Seattle Mariners' second baseman Julio Cruz during pregame festivities, Wenatchee rallied from a three-run deficit to complete a wild 8-7 comeback win over the Port Angeles Lefties that rang with joyous echoes of the M's magical '95 run. The 'Sox infectious 'Refuse To Lose' attitude held most of the 1,276 in attendance at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium in their seats until the very end.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wenatchee World.
Add your comments below
Port Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCauley takes job with Jefferson County
|10 hr
|Sharon Loesser
|2
|Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08)
|Wed
|PA resident
|44
|Donations sought for repairs to tall ship Hawai...
|Jun 28
|Sandor McCluskey
|2
|Port Townsend paper mill already below carbon c... (Jan '16)
|Jun 22
|David Eubanks
|2
|A second home: R2AK coming soon
|Jun 22
|David Eubanks
|1
|100 years ago in Port Townsend: Movie brings ba... (Sep '16)
|Jun 22
|David Eubanks
|2
|Review: Tiny Bubbles Pet Store (Aug '09)
|Apr '17
|jason mckellard
|8
Find what you want!
Search Port Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC