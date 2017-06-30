Apple earn 8-3 win in first meeting with Port Angeles

With head-to-head series wins over the Gresham GreyWolves and a short rest period behind them, the Wenatchee AppleSox steamrolled over the Port Angeles Lefties in an 8-3 contest at Paul Thomas Sr. Field in Wenatchee on Tuesday night. The 'Sox saw the usual strong performance from the top of their roster, but Jack Reisinger and Michael Spellacy also had excellent showings at the bottom.

