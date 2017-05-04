Rescued puma joins Minnesota Zoo's other big cats Friday
A 60-pound male puma made his debut Friday at the Minnesota Zoo, six months after being rescued as an orphan outside Port Angeles, Wash. Sequim, named for his Pacific Northwest roots, came to the Apple Valley zoo as an injured kitten in October.
