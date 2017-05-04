Olympic rower missing for almost 18 months granted bail in fraud case
An investment dealer and former Olympic rower who went missing for nearly 18 months has been released on bail after being charged with fraud. A B.C. Supreme Court judge granted Harold Backer bail on a $50,000 surety on Monday.
