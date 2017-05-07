Neither side is really right on offshore drilling
Interpretation of the news based on evidence, including data, as well as anticipating how events might unfold based on past events With the Olympic Mountains in the background, a small boat crosses in front of an oil rig as it arrives in Port Angeles, Wash., April 17, 2015. "RENEWED OFFSHORE energy production will reduce the cost of energy, create countless good jobs, and make America more secure and far more energy independent," President Trump said last week as he signed an executive order meant to expand offshore drilling in federal waters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Port Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Tiny Bubbles Pet Store (Aug '09)
|Apr 26
|jason mckellard
|8
|Elizabeth Inman/ James Inman
|Mar '17
|Glen Heath
|1
|Attorney Fraud
|Mar '17
|Steve Curry
|3
|Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Cali-grandma
|43
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|20
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Bonnie Lynn Palmer
|Feb '17
|Timber
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC