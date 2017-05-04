Facility fees are ruining quality care
The Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion resulted in unanticipated negative consequences for many patients and physicians in rural, underserved or medically isolated communities across America. Consolidation of health care entities was financially incentivized by the ACA, and slowly my beloved corner of the Pacific Northwest is becoming a medical wasteland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kevin, M.D..
Add your comments below
Port Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Tiny Bubbles Pet Store (Aug '09)
|Apr 26
|jason mckellard
|8
|Elizabeth Inman/ James Inman
|Mar '17
|Glen Heath
|1
|Attorney Fraud
|Mar '17
|Steve Curry
|3
|Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Cali-grandma
|43
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|20
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Bonnie Lynn Palmer
|Feb '17
|Timber
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC