Watch Coast Guard rescue a stranded sailor off Vendovi Island
A Coast Guard helicopter from Port Angeles rescued a sailor Tuesday, April 11 after a 30-foot sailboat that ran aground on Venodvi Island, which is south of Lummi Island. The MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew hoisted the sailor off the back of a 45-foot response from Coast Guard Station Bellingham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Port Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elizabeth Inman/ James Inman
|Mar 26
|Glen Heath
|1
|Attorney Fraud
|Mar 21
|Steve Curry
|3
|Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Cali-grandma
|43
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|20
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Bonnie Lynn Palmer
|Feb '17
|Timber
|2
|Renting live aboard boat long term
|Jan '17
|ansail1993
|1
Find what you want!
Search Port Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC