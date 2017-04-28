Trump Executive Order Could Re-Open A...

Trump Executive Order Could Re-Open Arctic, Atlantic, California Waters for Offshore Drilling

Friday Apr 28

This morning President Trump signed an executive order that could once again open up federal waters in the Arctic, the Atlantic Ocean, and off the California coast for offshore drilling. The executive order would revise a five-year leasing plan issued by the Obama administration that, for the first time in 40 years, didn't include the Arctic as an area to lease and drill.

Port Angeles, WA

