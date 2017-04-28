Trump Executive Order Could Re-Open Arctic, Atlantic, California Waters for Offshore Drilling
This morning President Trump signed an executive order that could once again open up federal waters in the Arctic, the Atlantic Ocean, and off the California coast for offshore drilling. The executive order would revise a five-year leasing plan issued by the Obama administration that, for the first time in 40 years, didn't include the Arctic as an area to lease and drill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Stranger.
Add your comments below
Port Angeles Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Tiny Bubbles Pet Store (Aug '09)
|Apr 26
|jason mckellard
|8
|Elizabeth Inman/ James Inman
|Mar '17
|Glen Heath
|1
|Attorney Fraud
|Mar '17
|Steve Curry
|3
|Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Cali-grandma
|43
|Bryants Marina (Jan '08)
|Feb '17
|Thomas J Ruthafor...
|20
|UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Adam7875
|17
|Bonnie Lynn Palmer
|Feb '17
|Timber
|2
Find what you want!
Search Port Angeles Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC