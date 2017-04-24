Logan Kitzhaber says 4th of July wrec...

Logan Kitzhaber says 4th of July wreck was wake-up call

Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Bellingham Herald

The son of former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber says his crash into a motor home last 4th of July was a desperately needed wake-up call. Logan Kitzhaber, 19, of Portland pleaded guilty last month to assault and driving under the influence of intoxicants for causing the wreck on U.S. Highway 101 near the Oregon coast.

