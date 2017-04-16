Investment dealer turns himself in
While former Olympian Harold Backer sits detained in a Victoria jail cell, there are many more questions than answers as to where the investment dealer has been and how he has been supporting himself for over 500 days. Backer disappeared on Nov. 3, 2015, leaving his two kids and his wife behind.
