Guns, meth, heroin seized during arre...

Guns, meth, heroin seized during arrest near Port Angeles

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Bellingham Herald

Authorities say a report of a suspicious vehicle near Port Angeles led to the seizure of four guns, 950 grams of heroin and 400 grams of methamphetamine. The Peninsula Daily News reports a 26-year-old Port Angeles resident who the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team had been investigating as a suspected drug dealer was arrested in connection with the seizure on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Port Angeles Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elizabeth Inman/ James Inman Mar 26 Glen Heath 1
Attorney Fraud Mar 21 Steve Curry 3
Living in Port Angeles? (Dec '08) Mar '17 Cali-grandma 43
Bryants Marina (Jan '08) Feb '17 Thomas J Ruthafor... 20
News UFO Sighting Reports (Sep '10) Feb '17 Adam7875 17
Bonnie Lynn Palmer Feb '17 Timber 2
Renting live aboard boat long term Jan '17 ansail1993 1
See all Port Angeles Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Port Angeles Forum Now

Port Angeles Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Port Angeles Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Port Angeles, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,931 • Total comments across all topics: 280,376,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC