Guns, meth, heroin seized during arrest near Port Angeles

Authorities say a report of a suspicious vehicle near Port Angeles led to the seizure of four guns, 950 grams of heroin and 400 grams of methamphetamine. The Peninsula Daily News reports a 26-year-old Port Angeles resident who the Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team had been investigating as a suspected drug dealer was arrested in connection with the seizure on Sunday.

