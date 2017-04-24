Former 'missing' Olympian facing fraud charges to appear in Victoria court today

Former 'missing' Olympian facing frau...

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: The Guardian

An investment dealer and former Olympic rower who went missing for nearly a year and a half is scheduled to appear in court in Victoria today. Victoria police say Harold Backer turned himself in last week and is facing two counts of fraud over $5,000.

